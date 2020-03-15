B.H. Parker, 95, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Nov. 16, 1924, in Piedmont, Alabama to the late Barlow and Annie Pope Parker. B.H. was retired from General Electric, where he worked as a glassblower, after proudly serving during WW II with the United States Army. He was a two-time Kentucky Colonel and a 50-year member of both the Ensor Masonic Lodge Post 729 and Goel Chapter Post 104 Order of the Eastern Star. B. H. also loved the University of Alabama Football, working in his garden, as well as collecting coins and knives.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Helen McDougal Parker; and a son-in-law, Dan Dunbar.
B.H. is survived by his son, Garland Parker (Pat Daugherty); a daughter, Carolyn P. Dunbar; two grandsons, Chris Parker (Jessica) and Kevin Parker (Kellie); and three great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Brycen and Ryleigh Parker.
The funeral service for B.H. Parker will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 2 until 7 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday. A Masonic and Eastern Star service will take place following visitation on Monday. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens with full military honors.
The family would like to give a very special thank you to the Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, and all the staff at Nations Medicine on Burlew Boulevard
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of B.H. Parker may be left at www.glenncares.com.
