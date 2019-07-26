Baby Grayson Aaron Oost of Owensboro was welcomed into the Lord's loving arms on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was born in Owensboro on July 22, 2019, to Holly Davis and Aaron Oost.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Veachie and Oma Dean Oost; his great-great-grandparents, Ernestine and James Free and Malcolm and Mildred Greep; his great-great-grandmother, Sylvia Pate; a great-aunt, Mary Huffines; a great-uncle, Matthew Hamilton; and his great-great-aunt, Wanda Hedge.
Along with his parents, Grayson is survived by his sister, Alexia Hall; his grandparents, Dawn and Chris Allen, Kelly and Melissa Davis and Wayne Oost, all of Owensboro,and Lisa and Roger Kirby of Whitesville; his aunt, Ashley Davis; his uncle, Brandon Oost; his great-grandparents, Georgia Marksberry and Bobby Culbertson, Jim Taylor and Janice Brown, Gloria and Jim McClure, Don Hamilton and Sharon Hamilton; his great-great grandmother, Gertrude Taylor; and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Resurrection Cemetery.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Resurrection Cemetery.
