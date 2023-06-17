Baker Vincent Wathen passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving parents Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Baker was born June 13, 2023, to Wezley and Lexie Wathen.
In addition to his parents, Baker is survived by his big brother, Walker Allen Wathen; paternal grandparents, Darren and Lori Wathen; maternal grandparents, Andy and Allison Payne; great-grandparents, Ena Wathen and Jerry and Brenda Stroud; uncle and aunt, Dakota and Molly Wathen; and one cousin, Celia Joan Wathen.
The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Knottsville.
Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Because Baker never knew sadness or sorrow in this world, the family requests that you celebrate his entrance into Heaven by wearing bright and vibrant colors.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
