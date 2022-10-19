HAWESVILLE — Barbara A. “Bobbie” Jackson, 79, of Hawesville, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky at her home. She was born August 6, 1943, in Daviess County to the late Jesse and Edyth Stevens Crask. Bobbie was a member of Safe Harbor Christian Fellowship and retired as the Hancock County Parks Manager. She enjoyed playing cards with the girls, photography, and talking about her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, William “Billy” Jackson.
Survivors include her daughter, Toni (Gary) Cox; son, Ronald (Sheri) Jackson; grandchildren, Shannon (Tim) Goodall, Kayla (Nate) Kelley, Katelyn (Harley) Jackson, Christopher Jordan Cox, Trisha Jackson, and Melissa Jackson; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Bledsoe; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Safe Harbor Christian Fellowship with burial following in Blackford Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Gibson and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with care.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate.
Share your memories and condolences with Bobbie’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented