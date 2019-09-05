Barbara A. Browne, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Jan. 25, 1938, in Marengo, Indiana, to the late Ray and Cledie Key Stewart. Barbara was a member of the Homemakers Club at Bethabara Baptist Church. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Harry V. Browne; and a son, William Browne; and a brother, Malcom Stewart.
Survivors include her daughters, Karen Sweat (Mike), Sharon Hundley (Mike) and Jane Durham (Phil); six grandchildren, Sarah Sweat, Miranda Coomes, Hannah Durham, Phillip Durham, Lynn Carter and Kenneth Carter I; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters Maggie Stewart, Carol Barton, Wilma Sikes and Betty Rose Eastridge; brother Lloyd Stewart; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial follows in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
