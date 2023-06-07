Barbara A. Grimes, 76, formerly of Bowling Green, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, at Owensboro Regional Health Hospital. Mrs. Grimes was the daughter of the late Charles Miller and Maude “Penny” Payne Poynter. Barbara was a retired restaurant manager from Red Lobster for over 19 years. She was a member of the Bowling Green Moose Club and the Elizabeth Monday Senior Citizen Club in Owensboro.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Grimes; son-in-law, Daniel K. Hutchinson; stepfather, George W. Poynter; and three stepbrothers, George W. Poynter, Jr., Randy Poynter, and Bobby Poynter.
Mrs. Grimes is survived by one daughter, Debbie Hutchinson of Owensboro; one son, Joseph B. Grimes (Tennille) of Logan, West Virginia; two sisters, Guywanna Brown (Michael W.) and Georgia Neal; four grandchildren, Jordan T. Hutchinson (Beth), Brennen C. Hutchinson, Acacia S. Neal (Eric), and Joseph H. Grimes; five great-grandchildren, Maxton T. Hutchinson, Reise C. Hutchinson, Collins E. Hutchinson, Juniper Mae Neal, and Evalena Fae Neal; two step-grandchildren, Joey A. Mullins and Skyler R. Mullins; one stepsister, Kathy Seitz; one stepbrother, Stevie Poynter; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home, with the burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
