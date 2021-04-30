Barbara Ann Carper, 80, of Owensboro, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with her family by her side. Born in Geneseo, Illinois, to the late Edward and Florence Roman, Barbara entered the nursing profession and quickly established herself as a well-respected “people” nurse, displaying her natural gift of compassion. As an even-tempered, yet warm and thoughtful person, Barbara would always remember anniversaries and birthdays, treating everyone like family. Barbara and Bob created many fond memories of traveling all over the U.S. on motorcycle and in an RV, as well as enjoying many hours of boating together with their children.
In addition to her parents, Barbara also was preceded in death by her brother, Dale Roman.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 57 years, Bob Carper of Owensboro; four sons, Craig Carper (Tiffany) of Temecula, California, Christopher Carper (Lisa) of Philpot, Eric Carper (Karen) of Owensboro and David Carper of Louisville; seven grandchildren; sister Sister Marilyn Roman of Rock Island, Illinois; dear cousin, Mike Roman (Debbie); along with several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Browns Valley. The funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Those attending the visitation and funeral Mass shall be within current health and safety directives. For visitation, please enter the doors on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony Catholic Church, 261 St. Anthony Road, Utica, KY 42376.
Memories and condolences for the family of Barbara Carper may be left at www.glenncares.com.
