DAWSON SPRINGS — Miss Barbara Ann Croft, 75, who resided at Outwood Residential Center in Dawson Springs, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. She was such a kind and loving person who cherished her caretakers at Outwood.
Barbara Ann was preceded in death by her father, Cordie D. Croft; her mother, Leota Croft; her sister, Wanda Whitmer; and her brothers, Lacy Newsom and Thomas D. Croft.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy Newsom; nephew Earl Whitmer; nephew Gary Newsom; nieces Sherry Skimehorn, Pam Millay
and Peggy Cabbage; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A private graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Brier Creek Cemetery in Bremen. Bro. Marc Bell will be officiating.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
