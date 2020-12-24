DAWSON SPRINGS — Miss Barbara Ann Croft, 75, who resided at Outwood Residential Center in Dawson Springs, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. She was such a kind and loving person who cherished her caretakers at Outwood.

Barbara Ann was preceded in death by her father, Cordie D. Croft; her mother, Leota Croft; her sister, Wanda Whitmer; and her brothers, Lacy Newsom and Thomas D. Croft.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy Newsom; nephew Earl Whitmer; nephew Gary Newsom; nieces Sherry Skimehorn, Pam Millay

and Peggy Cabbage; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.

A private graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Brier Creek Cemetery in Bremen. Bro. Marc Bell will be officiating.

Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.tucker

funeralhomes.com.