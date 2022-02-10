Barbara Ann Estes Colwell, 82, of Owensboro, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022, at her home. She was born June 30, 1939, in Daviess County to the late Delbert and Sue Basham Estes. Barbara was a homemaker and member of Grace Chapel Church. She enjoyed going to yard sales and loved her pets.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Howard Colwell in 2001; a son, Darrell Wayne Lloyd in 2009; two daughters, Sharon Lynn Lloyd in 2013 and Deborah Sherrill in 2019; and a brother, James Todd Estes.
Surviving is two daughters, Bonnie Kays and Donna White, both of Owensboro; two sons, Terry Howard and Delbert Howard, both of Owensboro; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Don Estes of Atlanta, Georgia.
Service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 11, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Kelly Cemetery in Maceo. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research Fund, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, Texas 75380.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
