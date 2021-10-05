BEAVER DAM — Barbara Ann Ferguson, 75, of Beaver Dam, formerly of Central City, died on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. She was born on December 28, 1945, the daughter of James L. Bethel and Anna Margaret Bowers Bethel. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Depoy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Ferguson; her parents; and three brothers, James Jr., Eddie, and Bruce Bethel.
She is survived by a sister, Judy (Hershel) Drake, of Greenville; a nephew, James (Andrea) Higgs, of Greenville; and a niece, Jamie Bethel, of Madisonville.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Depoy with the Rev. Tom Stovall officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5 and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6 at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
