RICHLAND, Ind. -- Barbara Ann Goins, 58, of Richland, Indiana, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital.
Barbara was a member of Richland General Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and had previously worked at Walmart.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Scott Goins; children Ryan Goins and Tyler Goins; her mother, Janie Beeler; her sister, Karen Goins; and her brother, David Beeler.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Hackleman Cemetery, Chrisney, Indiana. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday.
Memorial contribution: Richland General Baptist Church.
Commented