GREENVILLE — Barbara Ann Groves, 67, of Greenville, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at 11:37 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a homemaker and member of Beech Creek Pentecostal Mission Church.
Survivors include by her daughters, Wendy (Glenn) Dean and Julie (Austin) Dukes; sons, Lloyd Groves, Jr. and Andy (Kimberly) Groves.
Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Yeargin’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
