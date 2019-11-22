CENTERTOWN — Barbara Ann Hamilton, 62, of Centertown, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Ohio County Hospital. Barbara was born in West Virginia to the late James and Betty Keener. She was also preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Jo Hamilton; and her sister, Shawanna Pillow. She was a homemaker and devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barbara will be best remembered by her love for family and her selflessness to help all she came in contact with.
Survivors include her four children, Mary JoAnn (Johnny) Moseley of Beaver Dam, William (Amy) Hamilton of Hartford, David (Jenny) Hamilton of Centertown and Anthony (Amy) Hamilton of Utica; her brothers, Dale (Donna) Keener, James Keener, John (Debbie) Keener and Jay (Jennifer) Keener; her sisters, Retha Butterworth, Laura (Arvin) Jones, Dana (Wendell) Howard and Scoria (Scottie) Hamilton; 13 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, her companion, Dallas Fraim, and her beloved fur-baby, Tiny.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Tim Hall officiating. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery near Centertown. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
