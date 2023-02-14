Barbara Ann Henke Hanselman, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Feb. 18, 1936, in Tulsa, Oklahoma to the late Victor John and Selma Ella Henke. Barbara graduated from Holland High School (Indiana) in 1954. She was a devoted member of Trinity Episcopal Church and enjoyed serving in various roles. She previously attended Faith Lutheran Church as an organist and a charter member. Barbara earned an associate’s degree in nursing at Henderson Community College in 1975, fulfilling her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. She enjoyed a long career at Mercy Hospital and Daviess County Hospital. Barbara was a lover of cats, birds, and gardening. She also enjoyed traveling abroad, bus tours, and music.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Beth Whitmer and Julie Heuser, both of Owensboro; brothers, Vic Henke (Linda) of Leavenworth, Kansas and Paul Henke (Kris) of Ave Maria, Florida; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Barbara will be 2 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church. There will be a private burial in St. Paul Church of Christ Cemetery in Holland, Indiana. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from noon until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301 or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Memories and condolences to the family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented