HARDINSBURG -- Barbara Ann Kappesser, 78, of Hardinsburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Norton Audubon Hospital. She was a homemaker and member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Raymond Kappesser Sr.; three sons, Timmy Kappesser, Danny Kappesser and Billy Fannin; three daughters, Debbie Paine, JoAnn Gernert and Jenny Hope; a brother, Norman Stoess; and a sister, Sherry Yates.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Hillcrest Baptist Church, Kingswood. Burial: Hillcrest Haven Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: Hillcrest Baptist Church.
