HAWESVILLE — Barbara Ann Lamar, 78, of Hawesville, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Gatewood on Nov. 7, 1943, to the late Wormley E. and Ruby May Gough Lawson. Barbara was a homemaker and a member of Hawesville Baptist Church.
Barbara was a very loving and unique person and was dearly loved by her family. She loved to crochet and giving beautiful crocheted gifts at Christmas was one of her favorite things to do. Barbara also loved taking care of her many plants and flowers, along with watching Kentucky Basketball and sampling all kinds of desserts.
She is survived by her husband of almost 61 years (Dec. 26), Terry Lamar; daughters Kelley (Bobby) Richardson and Karin (Charlie) Haines; sons Kevin (Stephanie) Lamar and Keith (Allison) Lamar; grandchildren Jonathan Lamar, Lauren (Derrick) Napier, Alexa Lamar, Chase Haines, Danica Richardson, Tyler Lamar, Corey Richardson, Charley (Josh Hardin) Haines and Chandler (Adysen) Haines; great-grandchildren Ellis Napier, Kiya Napier and Zadie Napier; and sisters Monnie Lawson and Sheila Lawson.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Hawesville Baptist Church with burial following in Serenity Hills. Barbara’s family will be greeting friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville and from 9 a.m. until service time Monday at the church.
