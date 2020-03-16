Barbara Ann Peveler peacefully left this world on March 14th, 2020, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was surrounded by her loved ones as she entered into the presence of her Savior. We find comfort in knowing that she left feeling loved as much as she dearly loved us. Barbara was born on Aug. 11th, 1940, to Bernard and Ermon McClellan. She graduated from Greenville High School in 1958. She was a member of Roland Memorial Baptist Church where she served as the church secretary after her retirement from TVA. She was also an active member of the Warm Heart Quilters Club.
Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Billy Peveler, as well as her parents, Bernard and Ermon McClellan.
She is survived by two sons, Scott (LaDonna) Peveler, and Todd (Marilyn) Peveler; three grandsons, Derek (Beth) Peveler, Dustin (Carrie) Peveler, and Alex (Lauren) Peveler; and five great-grandchildren, Kaydie, Landon, Marlie, Rebecca, and Brady.
Barbara answered to many names on this side of heaven. She was a beloved daughter, wife, momma, grandmother, GiGi, and friend. Whatever title she answered to, you knew you were special and loved to have the privilege to be cared for by her. We are all going to miss this precious woman, but we are grateful to have been loved by her and to have such wonderful memories of a life well-lived.
Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday March 19, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Danny Mooneyhan will be officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be 5 p.m. Wednesday March 18, 2020, at the funeral home.
