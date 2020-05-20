Barbara Ann Schwartz, 62, of Owensboro passed away May 16, 2020, at UK Medical Hospital. Barbara was born May 12, 1958 in Hardinsburgto Phillip and Anna Thomas. Barbara enjoyed playing video games with the family, watching Marvel movies, bowling, and fishing. She cherished her time with family. Barbara was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Stephen Schwartz; mother, Anna Thomas; children, Derek Schwartz (Taylor), Joshua Schwartz (Jelaine Massingill), Stephanie Phillips (Chris), Alexander Schwartz, Ryan Schwartz, Jeremy Schwartz; granddaughter, Joanna Eckstein; siblings, Charlene Robbins (Alvin) and Larry Thomas (Jody), numerous nieces and nephews and her cat, Lucky Kitty.
In compliance with health and safety directives, services for Mrs. Schwartz will be private. A drive-through visitation will take place at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
