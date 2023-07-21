HATFIELD, INDIANA — Barbara Ann Shaw Rodgers, 90, of Hatfield, Indiana, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Survivors: daughters, Cathy Rodgers, Julie (Tommy) Richardson, Jennifer (Bill) Pagragan, and Jeanne Rodgers, and sister, Ruth Doty.
Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Spencer County CASA.
Friends may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
