Barbara Bartram Ballard, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2023, at her home. She was born May 5, 1947, in Williamson, West Virginia to the late Howard Bartram and Phyllis Tucker Bartram.
Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked alongside her husband, Michael Ballard, Sr., in many endeavors over their 57 years of marriage. The first endeavor was Ballard’s Grocery in Stanley. They then moved on to create Ballard Construction Custom Homes. The first home they built, by their own hands, was the house they still live in at present. Barbara put the beautiful finishing touches on the homes they built by being a master wood finisher and painter. She was a talented artist, painter, and cake decorator. Most of all, Barbara was always there with a smile, hug, joke, and the best advice for her family and friends. Her infectious giggle will be sorely missed.
Along with her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Bartram.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Ballard, Sr.; her sister, Charlotte (Martin) Murphy; two sons, Michael “Mike” (Stephanie) Ballard, Jr. and Brent (Melanie) Ballard; her grandchildren, Hailey, Logan, Brandon, and Molly; her great-grandchildren, Zepplin and Rylee; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Peter of Alcantara Church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Melanie, Barbara’s daughter-in-law and caregiver for over three years. Melanie had no prior medical experience before completing specialized training to administer dialysis to Barbara in the comfort of her home.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Melanie, Barbara's daughter-in-law and caregiver for over three years. Melanie had no prior medical experience before completing specialized training to administer dialysis to Barbara in the comfort of her home.
