INDIANAPOLIS — Barbara Bartley, 77, of Indianapolis, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. Barbara was born March 12, 1943, in Rosine to the late Hallie Margaret Cook. She was a member of Christ Gospel Church of Indianapolis since 1965.
Spending her entire adult life serving, Barbara worked as a nursing assistant in the medical field. During her tenure, she tended to the needs of many she came into contact with — a true servant. Barbara was loved and will be truly missed by those who are left to cherish her memory, especially her children, whom she took such care of.
Aside from her mother, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Bartley.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Phlecia (Richard) Like, Deborah (David) Webb and Robin (Bill) Sewall; and sons James (Tammy) Bartley and Michael Bartley.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Brushy Fork Cemetery in Panther, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, James.
Family and friends who wish to honor Mrs. Bartley at the graveside service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Barbara Bartley.
