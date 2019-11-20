BEAVER DAM — Barbara “Bobbie” Blanchard Lowe, 69, of Beaver Dam, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at her home. She was born Oct. 18, 1950, in Louisville, to the late Willis D. Blanchard and Flora Blair Blanchard. Bobbie retired from River Valley Behavioral Health and was of the Catholic faith. She loved the beach and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Benjamin Lowe, in 2009.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory three children, Jennifer Lowe (Cyndy Dorer) of Woodstock, Georgia, David (Annmarie) Lowe of Elizabethtown and Matthew (Holly) Lowe of Dickson, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Bailey, Zuri, Akili, Benjamin and Sawyer Lowe; and one brother, Charles Edward “Eddie” (Rita) Blanchard of Louisville.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with David Lowe officiating. Friends may visit with Bobbie’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Barbara “Bobbie” Blanchard Lowe by visiting her memorial page at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
