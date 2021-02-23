It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our loving Mother, Barbara Clawson of Reynolds Station, who went to be with the LORD on Feb. 20, 2021, at the age of 81.
She was preceded by her parents, Robert and Lois Cline, and her husband Harold SR “Big Dad” and her brothers Sonny, Jimmy, Wilber, Bill, Roy, and David Cline; her sisters Shirley Shouse, Brenda Cline and Margie Shreves
She is survived by her sisters, Mary Clawson (Hershel), Helen Taylor and Judy Crouch (Mark); her children, Gary Clawson, Debbie Shemwell (Ronnie), Kathy Wheller, Mary Perkins (Dan), Carol Miller (Wayne), Jimmy Hundley (B. J.), Bill Hundley (Vicky, Harold Clawson JR (Donna); also 39 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Wounded Warrior Project at 223 Rosa L Parks Ave Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneral
Services are private, Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville Kentucky is in charge of arraignments.
Commented