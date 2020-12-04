Barbara Clements Kirkman, 81, of Owensboro passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on Nov. 7, 1939, to the late Thomas Boyd and Mary Elizabeth Wedding. Barbara was a member of Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. She will be lovingly remembered for her generous heart and the way she cared for others.
Along with her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her first husband, James Kenneth Clements; and her granddaughter, Lindsay Beth Clements.
Barbara is survived by her husband, William Kirkman; her children, Martin (Jeneal) Clements, Collette (Steve) Brown, Angelene (Maurice) White, Damian (Carrie Beth) Clements, Ramona (Chris) Watkins; 21 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Private services will be for family only at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church and burial at Resurrection Cemetery on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
All 25 loved ones who wish to honor Barbara at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Kirkman.
