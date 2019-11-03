Barbara Craig Austin, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest. Born June 11, 1925, in Daviess County to the late Clinton McDonald and Minnie Rhoades McDonald, Barbara married her first husband, Elmer Craig, and raised their two children as a devoted homemaker. Later, she was employed at Daviess County Hospital in the dietary department from which she retired. Barbara enjoyed taking trips to the beach, loved flower gardening, baking and cooking and being outdoors. She was a member of Pleasant Memorial Baptist Church. She was a loving and selfless caregiver to her mother, brother, husband and mother-in-law. Most of all, Barbara loved spending time with her family.
Mrs. Austin also was preceded in death by her first husband, Elmer Craig, in 1961; her second husband, Oswald Austin, in 2001; brothers Thomas and Clarence McDonald; half-brother Joe McQuire; sisters Betty Meredith; and half-sister Patsy Carter.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Jim Craig, and wife, Rosemary; her daughter, Betty Polston, and husband, Keith, all of Owensboro; stepdaughters Patsy Barrera and Anna Kay Dykes (David); nine grandchildren, Lori English (Eddie), Amanda Jewell (Erik), Larry Jewell (Kim), Michael Jewell (Jeannie), Bryon Craig (Debbie), Mark Craig (Maria), Nathan Craig (Amy), Brent Craig (Katie) and Will Craig (Kristy); five step-grandchildren, Robert Storm (Brenna), Robin Bledsoe (Eric), Sherry Westerfield (Kenny), Katie Dykes and Torrie Dykes; 41 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; brother Albert McDonald; sister Juanita Chaney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Barbara Austin will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
