PETERSBURG, Fla. — Barbara Dean Stoops, 91, of St. Petersburg, Florida, formerly of Owensboro, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, in St. Petersburg. She was born August 4, 1930, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to the late J.C. and Willa Mae Parker Hill. Barbara was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church where she had served on a number of committees and was retired as a realtor and appraiser for Laswell Gallery of Homes. She had a long and distinguished career in real estate and one year received the Realtor of The Year Award. Barbara was a member of the Democratic Women’s Club and Daviess Co. Democratic Party. One year, she received the Democratic Woman of the Year Award and also received the Wendell Ford Award for Outstanding Service which is the highest award given out by the Daviess County Democratic Party. Barbara especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren and had been a member of the Breakfast Civitan Club.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Royce Fay “Roy” Stoops on June 24, 2010; her sister, Thelma Vaughn; a daughter, Pam Nolan on February 14, 2010; a son-in-law, Grant Olds on July 12, 2017; and a grandson, Lee Olds on March 28, 2007.
Surviving are daughters, Cindy Olds and fiancé Ed Duncan, of Owensboro and Beth McNulty and husband Brian, of St. Petersburg; two sons Chris Stoops and wife Pam, of Springfield, Virginia and Mark Stoops and husband Avrea, of Atlanta, Georgia; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Barbara will be Noon Wednesday, August 11, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until Noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Woodlawn United Methodist Church. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
