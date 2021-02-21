Barbara Doris Williamson Sublett Pollard, 94, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Pruitt Health in Jasper, Georgia. She was born Aug. 31, 1926, in Norwich, England, to the late Arthur Robert and Gladys (Cawdron) Williamson. Barbara was a former member of Trinity Episcopal Church, current member of St. Clements Episcopal Church and was retired from K&W Equipment.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Leo Sublett; and her second husband, Alan R. Pollard.
Survivors include her son, Michael Paul Sublett of Georgia; four grandsons, Keith, John, Mark and Michael Sublett; two great-grandsons; and two great-granddaughters.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Rosehill Cemetery Chapel. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home.
The number of those attending the funeral or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
Condolence may be made at www.davis
