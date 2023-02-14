Barbara Elleen Wilkerson, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at her home. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Oscar Lee and Ruby L. Sutton Gilmer. Mrs. Wilkerson retired from Wal-Mart where she worked in the bakery. She had previously been employed at Owensboro Country Club for more than 20 years. She was a family person and especially enjoyed spending time with, and spoiling, her grandchildren. Cooking was one of her love languages. Barbara also enjoyed going out on the town and traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Paul Raymond Wilkerson, in 2016; a son, Donald Len Wilkerson, in 1972; sisters, Patricia Gilmer, Joyce Evans, Jeanette Wilson, and Diane Gilmer; and brothers, David, Ernie, Horace, Aryan, Eddie, Melvin, and Harold Gilmer.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Ronald K. Wilkerson (Cindi) and Paul N. Wilkerson, both of Owensboro; grandchildren, Logan, Kori, Katie, and Kyler; sisters, Doris Crowe of Pensacola, Florida and Priscilla Mack of Atlanta, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or American Lung Association, 10168 Linn Station Road #100, Louisville, KY 40223.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
