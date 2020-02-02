Barbara Ford Belcher, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Jan. 20, 1938, in Henderson to the late Ora Evans Sr. and Lola Stone Evans. Barbara loved her family more than anything and enjoyed talking about them to anyone who would lend an ear. She was a Kentucky Colonel, loved her yearly visits to Florida, was always on the go and enjoyed road trips to anywhere with her husband, Jim. Barbara was retired from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and was involved in Women’s Ministries at Good Shepherd Church, where she was a longtime member.
She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Jimmy H. Ford; two sons, Jeffery H. Ford and Scotty L. Ford; sister Betty Johnston; a brother, Ora “Sonny” Evans Jr.; and a daughter-in-law, Tonya R. Ford.
Barbara is survived by her husband, James “Jim” Belcher; her daughters, Sherri Schmidt and Cindy (Alan) Jarboe; a son, Scott Belcher; grandchildren Corey Schmidt, Aaron (Nancy) Jarboe, and expected baby boy, Pierce, Amber Jarboe Wilson, Jordan Ford, Mindy Lawrence, Ashley Sorce Wedding, Colton Ford, Liberty Belcher and Zach Belcher; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Services for Barbara Belcher will be 1 p.m. Monday at Good Shepherd Church, where visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Monday at the church. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences for the family of Barbara Belcher may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented