EVANSVILLE, INDIANA — Barbara Gail Pople, 52, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. She was born March 22, 1971, in Lynwood, California. She was a housekeeper in the hotel industry. Barbara loved her Dr. Peppers, the outdoors, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching horror movies and reading, and she was a very beautiful person.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Pople Crump, in 1993.
Barbara is survived by her father, Robert Pople of San Bernardino, California; two daughters, Samantha Bolling of San Bernardino, California and Brittany Bolling of Owensboro; a son, Jaz Hulsey of Owensboro; six grandchildren, Aven, Lily, Adalin, Levi, Joslyn, and Jett; a sister, Leslie Crump of Kentucky; two brothers, Bobby Pople of Nevada and Casey Hearth of Owensboro; and her boyfriend, Terry Naas, and his son, Corbin, both of Evansville, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
