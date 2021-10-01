The world lost a true treasure on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Barbara Gale Angelo has passed away due to a worn-out, but much-used heart. Barbara started her life of love April 13, 1962, in Owensboro, forevermore making Friday the 13th a happy day for those who knew her. Her childhood was an adventure in its own right but details are withheld to protect the guilty.
Her life took a dramatic turn in fall of 1979 when Manuel (Joe) Antelo swept her off her feet at a local bowling alley. They married March 28, 1980, and held on to each other up to her final moments.
She is survived by her husband, Manuel (Joe); her children, Margaret and Junior; her sisters, Vicky (Tim), Brenda and June (Mark); brothers R.A. (Charlotte) and Don (Michelle); and a flurry of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of a funeral, her family will be gathering for a celebration of life on Friday.
Care by Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Lewisport.
