ROCKPORT, Ind. — Barbara Gay Moore, 64, of Rockport, Indiana, died on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Golden Living Center — Lincoln Hills of Tell City.
Barbara attended Tell City First Baptist Church. She had worked at Lincoln Hills for many years and AK Steel.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Glenn Moore Sr.; daughter, Christy Henderson and her husband, Bill; sons, Michael “Bubby” Glenn Moore Jr. and David Wayne Moore.
Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home Youngblood Chapel, 36 East Market Street Chrisney, IN 47611. Burial: Garden of Memory Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home in Chrisney.
