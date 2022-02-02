Barbara “Goggie” Christian, 87, of Owensboro, passed away at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. She was born February 12, 1934, in Hopkins County. She was the second child of four, and only daughter to Marie and Harley Francis, who preceded her in death. As a child, she resented her three brothers getting to go outside while she had to iron and help do household work. Her surviving brother Bill Francis (Liz) was frequently seen enjoying casinos with Barbara and Jimmy. Her deceased brothers, Hayes and Roy Francis played important roles in their lives.
Barbara was most affectionately known as “Goggie”, and she became Goggie when her oldest grandson would point to her and say, “Goggie,” instead of, “Granny.” She never got tired of her role as a wife, mom, and Goggie. You cannot tell Barbara’s story without Pop (Jimmy) her soulmate of 69 years. Barbara met Jimmy at Moreland Park at the age of 14. Pop saw Goggie playing ping-pong with a friend of his. He asked her, “Ma’am, did you hurt yourself?” Goggie replied, “No. Why”. “Well I just know you fell all the way from Heaven into my arms”! Her reply was, “Boy you sure have a line”, to which Pop replied, “Ma’am, this is not a line, but the truth”. So began a lifetime of love, holding hands, dancing, remodeling houses, gardening, doting on their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and traveling. They married at the ages of 18 (Barbara) and 20 (James).
Goggie was a homemaker extraordinaire, a school crossing guard, one of the first female school bus drivers, and a licensed practical nurse. She worked at Daviess County Hospital until her retirement. Goggie and Pop loved going to casinos with friends and family, traveling to Florida, going to the car, dog, and horse races, and, most of all, holding hands.
The highest compliments that they have received are: 1. Family and friends using their marriage as a model for their relationships 2. Grands and great grands saying “not everyone has a Goggie & Pop” 3. Mom and Dad, “we love you!”
Left to treasure her memories are her loving husband James; daughter, Donna Howell; and son, Ronnie Christian, in addition to all the grandkids, Scott (Heather) Howell, Kathryn (Neal) Watts, and Annie (David) Podolak; and great-grands, Hannah Roberts, Gabe Howell, Dean and Ellie Rose Podolak, and James Christian Watts. Also surviving are a cherished brother and sisters-in-law, Jodi and Judy Christian, Johnny and Brenda Christian; plus Francis, Christian, and Velotta; and many nephews and nieces.
Goggie being Goggie decreed that there were to be no services, as she did not want to put anyone out. With much love, your family.
