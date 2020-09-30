NEWNAN, Ga. — Barbara Guinn Cook, 71, formerly of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital in Newnan, Georgia. She was born July 30, 1949, in Owensboro to the late Forrest W. Guinn and Mary Belle Noffsinger Guinn. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Douglas Guinn, and his wife, Belinda. Barbara graduated from Owensboro High School, class of 1968.
Barbara leaves to cherish her memories, her loving daughter, Jennifer Bell Valentine, and her husband, Jim, of Newnan, Georgia; her loving son, Jeffrey Bell of Carrollton, Georgia; her husband, Winford Cook of Newnan, Georgia; her brother, David Guinn, and wife Sandy, of Owensboro; her stepchildren, David Cook, Rena Brown and Rachel Johnson; her grandchildren Kylie Winkles, Madison Winkles, Abigail Bell and Gretchen Bell; along with several stepgrandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Care is entrusted to McKoon Funeral Home in Newnan, Georgia. Per Barbara’s wishes, there will be no services.
