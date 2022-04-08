Barbara H. Feldpausch, 79, of Owensboro, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born March 16, 1943 in Daviess County to the late B.B. and Lucille Howard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Edward Allen Smith; and a daughter, Tracy Smith.
She is survived by three sons, Stacy Smith, Jeffery Smith, and Darcy Raymond; daughter, Kelly Smith; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her cat, Baby Girl.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented