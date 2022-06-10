HARTFORD — Barbara Hodge Weedman, 86, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her home. She was born April 2, 1936, the daughter of the late Edward and Marguerite Tunnham Harrison.
Barbara was a member of the Hartford United Methodist Church where she was in the Class of Geneva Black, a Sunday school teacher, a member of the choir, and a song leader. She was retired as a secretary from Ohio County Farm Bureau where she worked for 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Weedman, and son, Loyd C. Hodge Jr.
Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Hodge Russell (Allen); stepdaughters, Wanda Beemer (Don) and Judy Weedman; seven stepgrandchildren; and six stepgreat-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Bob Clements and Bro. Keith Page officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Hartford United Methodist Church or Hospice of Ohio County. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to: bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented