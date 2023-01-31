HAWESVILLE — Barbara J. Brickey, 83, of Hawesville, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Perry County Memorial Hospital. She was born in Hawesville July 15, 1939, to the late Theodore and Mary Nugent Goffinet. Barbara was of the Methodist faith and was a housewife.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 67 years, Charles Brickey; children, Cindy Bickett, David Brickey, and Timmy Brickey; six grandchildren, Jamie Held, Jenica Hale, Mark Bickett, Brandi Benningfield, Kalie Wettstain, and Candace Brickey; six great-grandchildren, Tristan, Emmie, Hadlee, ZJ, Madelynn, and Cadence; and siblings, Judy Dillender, Jane Bradley, Linda Applegate, and Danny Goffinet.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial will be in Serenity Hills at a later date. Barbara’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Share your memories and condolences with her family at https://www.gibsonandsonfh.com/.
