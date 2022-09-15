Barbara J. Daniels, 82, formerly of Maceo, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born April 17, 1940, in Daviess County to the late Arthur and Martha Stewart. She retired from Walmart after 35 years as a customer service representative and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Max Daniels, Sr.; daughter, Mary Taylor; and brothers, Billy Robertson and Arthur Stewart, Jr.
Survivors include her daughters, Sandra Looker, Jackie Gooley, Cherrie Daniels, and Sheila Pierce; son, Max Daniels, Jr.; 19 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; sisters, Fay Bermudez and Eva Aubrey; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
