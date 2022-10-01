BEAVER DAM — Barbara Jean Chavis, of Beaver Dam, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at The Dogwood Estates. Jean was born in Livermore September 26, 1934. Her passing was 88 years to the day.
Jean married the late James Don Chavis, and they began their lives together in Chattanooga, Tennessee, then relocated to Beaver Dam. Jean and JD had two children, James Ashby Chavis (Jenene) of Maineville, Ohio and the late Cathern C. Pelfrey (Clay) of Centerville, Ohio.
Jean is survived by four grandchildren, Blake Ashby Chavis (Shipta), Brian William Chavis, Caitlin Chavis Baggett, and Drew Pelfrey Dieckman (Seth). Jean was the proud great-grandmother of three, Remington Baggett, Everett Dieckman, and Asher Chavis. She is also survived by her brother, John Ashby of Columbus, Ohio.
Jean loved reading, sewing, crafting, gardening, and serving the church. She was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church for close to 60 years. She and Don were active with the youth group. Jean frequently volunteered to host receptions with the hospitality/bereavement team and rolled up her sleeves to man the popcorn machine for Bible school and Halloween fun night at the church. Jean was a talented Southern cook; those who were fortunate to share a meal in their home can attest to her skill. Her salmon croquettes and country ham casserole were outstanding.
The funeral ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 2, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, 222 North Lafayette St., Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Jean’s family from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Habitat for Humanity or Kentucky Missions, or, if preferred, do something nice for someone in need in Jean’s honor.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
