Barbara Jean Hagan Mattingly, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Apr. 29, 1937, in Whitesville to the late Robert and Virginia Russelburg Hagan. Barbara was employed at the Cigar Factory and owned and ran Mattingly’s Catering. She worked at Blessed Mother Catholic Church in the nursery, sang in the choir, and received the Sophia Award in 2002.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, John Thomas Hagan and Joseph Herman Hagan, and two sisters, Mary Cecilia Brey and Dorothy Marie Aud.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Don Mattingly; a daughter, Peggy Mattingly; a sister, Ann McIntyre; two sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Brey (Donnie) and Jean Johnson; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and many special friends.
The funeral Mass for Barbara will be held at noon Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church, with Father Ray Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Right to Life, P.O. Box 506, Owensboro, KY 42302 or the Humane Society, 3101 West 2nd St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Barbara Mattingly may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented