Barbara Jean Sosh, 89, of Owensboro, passed away at home Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2023. She was born May 7, 1933, in Daviess County to the late Hobert and Nina Arnold Knight. Barbara retired from General Electric and MPD in May 1997 after 45 years of service.
Barbara was fiercely independent and enjoyed spirited conversations with anyone that would listen and join in. She loved to fish, read, and play Bunco, especially when she was winning! She was a great cook and was the chef for family gatherings, including Thanksgiving dinner, the 4th of July, or any excuse to cook ribs and her famous cornbread. She never missed sending a card to loved ones for birthdays and holidays and greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Major Sosh, in July 1999 and her sister, Corine Alvey, in August 2022.
Surviving are her sons, Donnie Buchanan and wife, Susan, of Aurora, Colorado and Steve Sosh of Owensboro; granddaughter, Jennifer Basham and husband, Luke, of Aurora, Colorado; four great-grandchildren, Vince, Sydney, Ben, and Colby Basham of Aurora, Colorado; niece, Lisa Burnett and husband, Jeff, of Owensboro; and great-nephew, Drew Burnett and wife, Chelsea, of Owensboro.
The funeral service for Barbara will be 2 p.m. Monday, Apr. 3, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with the burial following in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kentucky Organ Donor’s Affiliates, 10301 Linn Station Road, Louisville, KY 40223 (DonateLifeKY.org).
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
