GREENVILLE -- Barbara Jean Whittinghill, 85, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She was a homemaker and a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband James"Sag" Whittinghill; sister, Jeanette Harper; and brothers, J.D. and Junior Roark.
She is survived by her son, Randy (Vicky) Whittinghill; daughter Marsha Smith; grandchildren, Macy (David) Watkins, Josh (Natalie) Smith, Jamie Dobbs, Cody (Ayla) Whittinghill, and Wesley (Ashley) Mohon; and eight great-grandchildren.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Scott Casebier officiating and assisted by Bro. Josh Smith. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
