Barbara Jo Higdon, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Jan. 3, 1950, in Owensboro to the late Carl “Charlie” and Ada Lee Thompson. She worked in accounting, secretarial work and later as a caregiver. Barbara loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and dog, Kloe. When the time was right, she often spent Friday’s downtown enjoying the various events at Friday After 5.
She was also preceded in death by a grandchild, Haylie; and brother-in-law Paul Fenwick.
Barbara is survived by her children, Tracy (Scott) Bowles, Jerry (Erica) Crabtree, Sherry (Randy) Rickard and R.J. Nix; grandchildren Kaitlyn, Bradley, Brooklyn, Zack, Kaley, Alyssa, Cody, Jack, Jeff, Amanda, J., Hayden, Walker, Owen and Braden; nine great-grandchildren; sisters Ann (Jerry) Moore and Sandy Fenwick; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday with prayers beginning at 7 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow the funeral Mass at Resurrection Cemetery.
