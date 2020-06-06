Barbara Joan Edge, 69, of Owensboro, passed away June 3, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Feb. 18, 1951, in Muhlenberg County to the late Charles and Hazel Tate. Barbara was of the Baptist faith and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and bingo. Most of all, she loved her life and loved her family.
Barbara was preceded in death by her nephew, David Cobb.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Johnny Edge; her daughter, Johnda Edge; her granddaughters, Jarah (Derek) and Katelyn; her great-grandchildren, Jaylen, Tyler, Isabella and Madelyn; her sisters, Carolyn Yates and Ann Tate; and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with public health and safety directives, the funeral service for Mrs. Edge will be private. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, and Monday from noon until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation or service for Mrs. Edge shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Barbara Edge may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
