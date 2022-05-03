GRAHAM — Barbara Joyce Mallory Gunn, 64, of Graham, died Monday, May 2, 2022, at 12:18 a.m. under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was a retired dispatcher for Johnny Gunn Trucking
Co., and attended Union
Chapel Church.
Survivors: son, Jordan (Chasta) Gunn; stepson, Johnny (Debbie) Gunn Jr.; mother, Betty Mallory; and sisters, Holly Wilmot and Janie Ester.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented