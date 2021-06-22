BEAVER DAM — Barbara K. Crowley, 74, of Beaver Dam died Saturday June 19, 2021, at Heartford House in Owensboro. Barbara was born in Ohio County to Rava Mosley Lindsey and the late C.B. Lindsey. She was a homemaker, a member of Horse Branch General Baptist Church, loved to read and she loved her Family very much.
Survivors include her mother, Rava Lindsey, of Beaver Dam; four sons, Dual W. Crowley, of Beaver Dam, Eddie Woods, of Dayton, Ohio, Joey Vojvoda (Cindy), of Minooka, Illinois, and Ralph Hughes, of Dayton, Ohio; four brothers, Mike Lindsey(Teresa), of Beaver Dam, Roger Lindsey(Betty Sue), of Beaver Dam, Monty Lindsey, of McHenry, Jerry B. Lindsey(Mary), of Beaver Dam; five sisters, Rita Sutherland, of Beaver Dam, Brenda Clark(Randy), of Beaver Dam, Shirley Lindsey(Bill Burden), of Beaver Dam, Sue Ellis, of Beaver Dam, Markeda Simpson, of Beaver Dam; a granddaughter, Emmalee Crowley, of Glasgow; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will be in Rosine Cemetery in Rosine. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented