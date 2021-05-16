Barbara K. Miller Vincent, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana. She was born Nov. 15, 1927, in Daviess County to the late Ola Lee and Amy Kirk. She was a member of Owensboro Christian Church and Central Christian Church in Huntingburg, Indiana, and was a retired nursing home administrator. Barbara enjoyed playing the piano and organ at church, clogging, and she was a very good seamstress, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Orville Miller and Harold Vincent; three brothers, Robert L. Kirk, Clarence “Buddy” Kirk and Tom Kirk; and granddaughter Leah Lubbehusen.
Survivors include her three sons, Phillip (Gayle) Miller, Darrell (Ruth) Miller and Houston (Sandra) Miller; two daughters, Darlene (Darrell) Hess and Cheryl Hess; two stepsons, Danny (Ruthanna) Vincent and Mike (Judy) Vincent; two stepdaughters, Judy (Bill) Thielen and Donna (Kelly) Igleheart; 19 grandchildren; 64 great- and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory officiated by the Rev. Zach Korff. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Heart to Heart Hospice, 415 E. Sixth St., Jasper, IN 47546 or Central Christian Church, 903 S. Main St., Huntingburg, IN 47542.
