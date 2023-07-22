LOUISVILLE — Barbara Kennedy Hoagland, 83, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023. She was born Sept. 4, 1939, in Island to the late Ivo Clayton Kennedy and Edna Carraway Kennedy. Barbara was a retired Jefferson County School bus driver.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Kennedy and LaVelton Kennedy; a sister, Gina Berry; and a grandson, Tyler Popp.
Survivors include her husband, Allen Ray Hoagland; sons, Ray Hoagland, Dwayne Hoagland (Lora), and Sammual Hoagland (Angi); daughter, Katie Shipley (Camden); and grandchildren, Haley, Zachery, Madison, Victoria, and Sophie.
There will be a private graveside ceremony for the family at Elmwood Cemetery.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
