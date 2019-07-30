Barbara L. King, 89, known as "Grandma Barb" by many, of Masonville passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Heartford House, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born on March 22, 1930, in Knox County, Indiana, to the late Otto and Verga Dunkerly Miller. Barbara spent 35 years doing volunteer work for Mercy Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and was on the volunteer board there. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Kentucky Colonels, a Girl Scout leader, and a member of the volunteer group, RSVP. Barbara donated blood for 30 years, hand quilted many quilts that she enjoyed giving away to friends and family, loved gardening, raising flowers, and baking for Father's Day and Veterans Day at her church.
Barbara was a long-time member of Masonville United Methodist Church where she played piano and organ, sang in the choir, led youth groups, Sunday school teacher, was a member of Christian Women Group, and was known for giving devotionals and telling inspirational stories.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Tony King; and five sisters and brothers.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 70 years, Roy Gene King; a daughter, Kristie and John Page of Utica; two sons, Randy and Tracy King of Hartford, and Kevin King of Vincennes, Indiana; a daughter-in-law, Debbie King of Somerset; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; eight stepgreat-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service for Barbara King will be noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be Wednesday from 3 until 8 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Barbara's family would like to give a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Heartford House.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Heartford House c/o Hospice of Western Kentucky or Masonville United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.
Memories and condolences for the family of Barbara King may be left at www.glenncares.com.
