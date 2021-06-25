Barbara Lee Knott, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky with her family by her side. She was born in San Diego on Aug. 26, 1941, to Leon J. Callanan and Laverne R. Wamser. Barbara taught in the Owensboro Catholic school system at St. Alphonsus, Precious Blood, St. Martin and Blessed Mother. She was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church. Barbara enjoyed cooking, entertaining, gardening, reading, researching family genealogy and was active in Kentucky state and local politics.
Along with her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen M. Knott; and her brother, Bernard J. Callanan.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 54 years, Joseph C. Knott; her children, Michael (Carla) Knott, James (Layne) Knott and Peggy (Perrin) Curran; and six grandchildren, Owen Curran, Ethan Curran, Riley Curran,
Evan Knott, Ava Knott
and Lily Knott.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 12, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with services following at noon at St. Stephen Cathedral.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Daniel Patino Shelter, 501 Walnut St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Knott.
